L'HISTOIRE: Angelina Jolie Channeling Lara Croft on a 2001 Red Carpet
The actor brought method dressing to life while embracing the look of her character, bringing a cool girl look to the red carpet in lieu of a big gown.
The actor brought method dressing to life while embracing the look of her character, bringing a cool girl look to the red carpet in lieu of a big gown.
First cementing her it-girl status in the 2000s, Devon Aoki’s figure-hugging Roberto Cavalli dress is not only just a staple on moodboards. It also represents the magic of Cavalli’s understated elegance and signature sensuality of Cavalli’s magic.