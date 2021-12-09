Anna Cleveland Embarks on a Style Odyssey with Gucci, Versace, and More
Fashion reaches otherworldly heights via sculptural details, sumptuous textures, and eye-catching embellishments.
Fashion reaches otherworldly heights via sculptural details, sumptuous textures, and eye-catching embellishments.
Many artists have left their mark on L’OFFICIEL in its 100 years of publishing. But three historic illustrators, Pierre-Armand Covillot, S. Chompré, and Léon Benigni, revolutionized the way women were portrayed in magazines—and the way women saw themselves reflected back.