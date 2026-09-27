Fashion

See All the Best Celebrity Looks From the 2026 VMAs Red Carpet

From Teyana Taylor to Lisa, all of the Internet's favorite stars brought their sartorial A-game to the legendary music awards ceremony. 

Published 09.27.2026 by Caroline Cubbin
Last updated on 09.27.2026
2026 vmas red carpet best looks best dressed celebrities : 2026 vmas winners nominees : 2026 vmas celebrities dresses
Slayyyter on the 2026 VMAs red carpet. Getty Images.

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