See All the Best Celebrity Looks From the 2026 VMAs Red Carpet
From Teyana Taylor to Lisa, all of the Internet's favorite stars brought their sartorial A-game to the legendary music awards ceremony.
From Teyana Taylor to Lisa, all of the Internet's favorite stars brought their sartorial A-game to the legendary music awards ceremony.
Thirty years in the making, Jacques Garcia’s restoration of the Château du Champ de Bataille is a celebration of the building’s pre-revolutionary history, its interiors enriched with treasures once owned by Madame de Pompadour and Marie Antoinette.