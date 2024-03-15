Beyoncé Wore a ‘Magnificent but Awkward’ Hat to a Legion d'Honneur Ceremony in Paris
The singer was seen wearing a rather large but fabulous hat at a glamorous party thrown to celebrate LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault.
The singer was seen wearing a rather large but fabulous hat at a glamorous party thrown to celebrate LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault.
The viral 10-step Korean beauty routine has emerged as one of the most popular skincare trends in recent years. Wondering how to achieve the perfect beauty routine? Here are simple steps to follow daily to start on your K-beauty skincare journey.