For Fashionable Fans: 15 Pieces of 'Bridgerton'-Approved Jewelry
Check out these Georgian-era worthy jewels in honor of the hit show's new spin-off, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
Check out these Georgian-era worthy jewels in honor of the hit show's new spin-off, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
In celebration of Bridgerton's second season premiere, L'OFFICIEL looks back on an interview with costume designer Ellen Mirojnick prior to the show's debut in 2020 about how she brought a modern twist to 1800s Regency fashion.