Meet the Cast of Shonda Rhimes' New Netflix Show 'Bridgerton'

Film & TV
"Gossip Girl" meets "Harlots" in Shonda Rhimes' new period drama about the ins and outs of London's high society. To learn more about the actors behind the hit Netflix show, here's everything you need to know about the cast of "Bridgerton."
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'Bridgerton' Costume Designer Brings High Fashion Influences to Shonda Rhimes' Regency Era
In celebration of Bridgerton's second season premiere, L'OFFICIEL looks back on an interview with costume designer Ellen Mirojnick prior to the show's debut in 2020 about how she brought a modern twist to 1800s Regency fashion.