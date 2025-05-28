Bulgari Conquers Taormina With Fashion Show Event on the Polychroma Collection
The fashion show event attracted international stars like Lisa Manobal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Liu Yifei.
The fashion show event attracted international stars like Lisa Manobal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Liu Yifei.
Hours before Maria Grazia Chiuri’s theatrical presentation in Rome, L’OFFICIEL headed backstage to speak with Dior Makeup’s Creative and Image Director Peter Philips about the show’s “pure and luminous” beauty looks.