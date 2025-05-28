Fashion

Bulgari Conquers Taormina With Fashion Show Event on the Polychroma Collection

The fashion show event attracted international stars like Lisa Manobal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Liu Yifei.

Published 05.28.2025 by Simone Vertua
bulgari-polychroma-collection-taormina-fashion-show-event
Getty Images.

Tags

bvlgaribulgarijewelrynecklacewatches

Recommended posts for you

hailey bieber wearing saint laurent mini dress

Fashion

Hailey Bieber Celebrates Her $1 Billion Rhode Deal in a Saint Laurent Mini Dress

What does a billion-dollar boss wear to celebrate? Saint Laurent, according to Hailey Bieber.

05.29.2025 by Grace Clarke
The 2025 Cartier Women's Initiative Impact Awardees ceremony 2025

Fashion

The Cartier Women’s Initiative Revealed 9 Brilliant Women As Its 2025 Impact Awardees

The entrepreneurship program had this year's ceremony in Osaka, Japan and honored nine women.

05.29.2025 by Jaharia Knowles
Maria Grazia Chiuri exits dior

Fashion

Maria Grazia Chiuri Exits Dior After 9 Years as Creative Director

Maria Grazia Chiuri departed from Dior after nine years as creative director, marking the end of a groundbreaking era as the first woman to lead the historic fashion house.

05.29.2025 by Grace Clarke
Hailey Bieber attends the Rhode UK launch party at Chiltern Firehouse, 2023. Photography: Getty

Beauty

Hailey Bieber Sells Rhode to e.l.f. Beauty in $1 Billion Deal

Hailey Bieber just inked a billion-dollar partnership with e.l.f. Beauty, marking a major new chapter for Rhode—and a clear step toward global domination.

05.28.2025 by Grace Clarke
dior beauty looks

Beauty

Beauty Looks at Dior’s Cruise 2026 Collection Were Inspired By Marble Statues—And Ghosts

Hours before Maria Grazia Chiuri’s theatrical presentation in Rome, L’OFFICIEL headed backstage to speak with Dior Makeup’s Creative and Image Director Peter Philips about the show’s “pure and luminous” beauty looks.

05.28.2025 by Samantha Simon
Chase Sui Wonders looks over her shoulder in a white dress.

Pop culture

Get to Know 'The Studio' Actor Chase Sui Wonders With These Fun Facts

The actor's career has reached new heights following her role in Apple TV's The Studio.

05.28.2025 by Jaharia Knowles
Indicolite tourmaline and diamond pendant LOUIS VUITTON HIGH JEWELRY

Fashion

Louis Vuitton's Stunning New High Jewelry Collection Is Here

Each diamond-encrusted piece—which captures the watercolor-like essence of bicolored tourmaline like a masterful brushstroke—is a true work of art in the "Virtuosity" collection.

05.28.2025 by L'OFFICIEL USA
carrie underwood

Pop culture

Why Carrie Underwood Is Coming Under Fire on TikTok Right Now

Carrie Underwood is facing backlash over her reaction to American Idol's finale and a viral rumor, reigniting conversations about issues with her behavior.

05.28.2025 by L'OFFICIEL USA