Fashion

Understanding Calvin Klein's Celebrity-Powered Instagram Campaign

Calvin Klein's recent campaign has delighted fans by personalizing the brand's Instagram accounts with photos from Pete Davidson and HoYeon Jung themselves.

12.13.2021 by Tố Uyên
Beauty

10 Special NYC Beauty Treatments to Gift

From glow-enhancing facials to personalized acupuncture, give the gift of R&R.

12.14.2021 by Sophie Shaw
Fashion

Zendaya Uses Her Spidey Fashion Sense on 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Red Carpet

Zendaya's latest red carpet look pays homage to the web-tastic cinematic production of her latest film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

12.14.2021 by Alyssa Kelly
Fashion

How to Look Dazzling This New Year's Eve

End-of-the-year celebrations go hand in hand with top-notch beauty and fashion. L'OFFICIEL shows you how to create a successful look in just five steps.

12.13.2021 by Pauline Borgogno
Fashion

Kim Jones Takes Dior Men's Pre-Fall 2022 'On the Road'

The eclectic designer returns to London and pays homage to his fascination with all things Jack Kerouac. 

12.09.2021 by Alexis Schwartz
Film & TV

Elle the Great

A former child star, Elle Fanning is now taking on a variety of hefty roles—from Empress to alleged murderer-by-text. The actress talks about leading the hit Hulu series The Great, launching a production company with her sister, and more as she front L'OFFICIEL's Winter 2021 global issue.

12.14.2021 by Alessandra Codinha
Fashion

Mariacarla Boscono Presents Winter Capsule Collection with K-Way

L'OFFICIEL speaks with the Italian supermodel about her equally functional and feminine collection for the adventurous brand. 

12.14.2021 by Anna Cate Meis
Travel & Living

See the 'Most Instagramable' Interior Design Aesthetic of 2021

Bright, cozy, touches of historical elements, but modernthis is what 2021's Instagramable interior decorating aspires to.

12.13.2021 by L'Officiel Lithuania