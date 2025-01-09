L’HISTOIRE: Cate Blanchett’s Backless Jean Paul Gaultier Dress at the 2000 Oscars
The actor's skin-baring Y2K moment was ahead of its time. Her heaping amount of gold jewelry and elegantly tucked hair made brought it all together.
These Christian Lacroix runway looks from the late '80s perfectly capture the couturier's iconic aesthetic, from explosive colors to super cinched waists, thanks to bold corsetry. It might hint at what's to come, following its acquisition.