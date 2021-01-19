Fashion

Claudia Schiffer Brings Retro Style to Celebratory Être Cécile Capsule

The supermodel and Karl Lagerfeld muse talks to L'OFFICIEL about designing a new Être Cécile capsule collection for her 50th birthday.
Published 11.21.2020 by Christoph Steiner (Austria)
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On the Eve of Her 50th Birthday, Here Are Naomi Campbell’s Most Iconic Fashion Looks

Trust us—there are a lot.

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The 10 Chicest Moments in Brigitte Bardot's Career

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Angela Lindvall: The Mindful Supermodel

Among the supermodels from the golden age of the ’90s, few have managed to reinvent themselves as much as Angela Lindvall. These days, you can find her teaching yoga classes out of her Topanga Canyon villa—a practice that fulfills her mind and spirit while grounding her every step and bend along the way. Photography Daria Kobayashi Ritch Fashion Jennifer Eymere
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