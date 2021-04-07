Fashion

14 Times Colombian Sensation Maluma Showed Off His Sexy Style on Instagram

Maluma is more than a Latin music sensation. He's got a knack for high fashion superstar style.
Published 01.28.2021 by Alexa Dark
Last updated on 04.07.2021
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