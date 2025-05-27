Related Articles

dior cruise 2025

Fashion

Dior Cruise 2025 Explores The Maison's Enduring Connection With Scotland

In collaboration with Clare Hunter, art historian and author of an expansive biography of Mary Stuart, Maria Grazia Chiuri takes us to Scotland for Dior Cruise 2025, illuminating the links between Monsieur Dior, the highlands, and the charm of Tudor style. 

06.04.2024 by Giorgia Cantarini
dior-mascara-overvolume-product

Beauty

Dior's New Mascara Promises Your Fullest Lashes Yet

The formula is cool, and the brush is coolest. See more about Dior's new launch and how to shop the $33 mascara.

05.07.2025 by Andrea Bossi
Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020. Getty Images

Fashion

How Maria Grazia Chiuri Changed the Narrative at Dior

The Italian designer became creative director of Dior in 2016 and revolutionized the French fashion house with these key runway moments.

03.27.2025 by Valerie Soto

Dior Cruise 2026 trompe l'oiel dress

Fashion

Maria Grazia Chiuri Brings Dior to a Historic Roman Villa for the Cruise 2026 Show

Dior’s Cruise 2026 collection brought ethereal romance to Villa Albani Torlonia.

05.27.2025 by Grace Clarke
amas 2025 red carpet

Fashion

Nobody Knew the Dress Code at the 2025 American Music Awards

From Ciara’s glittering bodysuit to Janet Jackson’s casual jeans moment, this year's AMAs proved anything goes.

05.27.2025 by L'OFFICIEL USA
Natalie Portman at the Dior Cruise 2026 Collection Show. Getty Images

Fashion

Did Dior's Cruise 2026 Have a Binary Dress Code? It Seems Like It

Natalie Portman, Alexandra Daddario, and Rosemund Pike were among the celebrities who attended the brand's show in Rome. 

05.27.2025 by Valerie Soto
Butter Yellow Nails. Getty Images

Beauty

8 Butter Yellow Manicures to Inspire Your Nails All Summer Long

Apparel and makeup weren't enough? Butter yellow has now claimed manicures for the summer. 

05.27.2025 by Valerie Soto
zegna-art-basel-collaboration-project-visible

Fashion

Zegna Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Art Basel

The fashion brand announced its global partnership with Art Basel and unveiled the Visible project.

05.27.2025 by Simone Vertua
Strappy Sandals. Getty Images

Shopping

Shop This Summer's Trendiest Strappy Sandals: White, Kitten Heels, and More

The strappy sandals trend offers style, practicality, expression, and comfort for summer 2025. 

05.27.2025 by Valerie Soto
Alex Palou after winning the 2025 Indianapolis 500

Men's

The 2025 Indianapolis 500 Was Like No Other

It was adrenaline-filled as ever as 33 cars set out for the win under overcast skies before Alex Palou claimed victory.

05.27.2025 by Andrea Bossi
Jennifer Atilémile wearing a blue top and lilac skirt. She is holding a pink and blue beaded handbag with the text "Staudines" inscribed, alongside pictures of sardines.

Fashion

Yes, Sardine Prints Are the Most Chic Thing to Wear This Summer

Pescatarian motifs are all the rage as summer approaches.

05.27.2025 by Jaharia Knowles