How Maria Grazia Chiuri Changed the Narrative at Dior
The Italian designer became creative director of Dior in 2016 and revolutionized the French fashion house with these key runway moments.
Dior Womenswear Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri and legendary pop icon Maripol reminisce about their most recent collaboration for the French maison’s Pre-Fall 2021 collection and their memories of the golden age of disco and Fiorucci.
In collaboration with Clare Hunter, art historian and author of an expansive biography of Mary Stuart, Maria Grazia Chiuri takes us to Scotland for Dior Cruise 2025, illuminating the links between Monsieur Dior, the highlands, and the charm of Tudor style.