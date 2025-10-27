Fashion

Dior Lady Art Fêtes 10 Years Of Fashion, Art, And Culture

As part of the occasion, the maison tapped 10 artists to design 10 new editions of the iconic Lady Dior bag. 

Published 10.27.2025 by Caroline Cubbin
dior lady art bag 10th anniversary
Marc Quinn Lady Dior Bag. Photography by Federica Livia, courtesy of Dior.

Tags

fashiondior

Related Articles

dior cruise 2025

Fashion

Dior Cruise 2025 Explores The Maison's Enduring Connection With Scotland

In collaboration with Clare Hunter, art historian and author of an expansive biography of Mary Stuart, Maria Grazia Chiuri takes us to Scotland for Dior Cruise 2025, illuminating the links between Monsieur Dior, the highlands, and the charm of Tudor style. 

06.04.2024 by Giorgia Cantarini
dior jonathan anderson

Fashion Week

Jonathan Anderson’s Dior Womenswear Debut Earns a Standing Ovation

Jonathan Anderson’s Dior debut blends heritage with his own vision, drawing a star-studded crowd including Jimin, Jisoo, Rosalía, Jenna Ortega, and Anya Taylor-Joy. 

10.01.2025 by Simone Vertua
Photography: Courtesy of Dior

Fashion

Dior's Lady Art Project Returns With Stunning Artist-Made Bags

The French luxury brand revealed its ninth Lady Art Project and presented artist-designed bags that bring fresh, global perspectives to the iconic Lady Dior silhouette.

11.14.2024 by Valerie Soto

Recommended posts for you

yohji yamamoto

Fashion

Inside Yohji Yamamoto’s Enduring Legacy

Designer Yohji Yamamoto has churned out collectors’ items in his signature all-black style for half a century. Now, a new generation of fans is flocking to his archives.

10.27.2025 by Arnolt Smead
jennifer coolidge in a pink dress and hair scarf

Pop culture

Easy, Last-Minute Pop Culture Halloween Costumes for When You Have Nothing to Wear

No glue gun, no problem—these clever last-minute Halloween outfits can come straight from your closet. 

10.27.2025 by Vidhi Sharma
Alex Consani and Paloma Elsesser's street style wearing navy blue.

Fashion

Is Navy Blue the New Black? Fall/Winter 2025 Trends Say Yes

Although black will always reign as the go-to neutral, navy blue is stepping up as a strong contender for fall 2025.

10.27.2025 by Sophia Domenica
payton pritchard celtics wife

Beauty

Get Ready With Emma Pritchard for the Knicks vs. Celtics Game

The fashion and lifestyle creator gives L’OFFICIEL an exclusive look at her night at Madison Square Garden for the Knicks vs. Celtics game. 

10.27.2025 by Pia Bello
Gustave Caillebotte Boating Party. Photography courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

L'Officiel Art

Fondation Louis Vuitton Brings Two of Gustave Caillebotte’s Masterpieces to New York

On view from October 28 to November 16, the Fondation Louis Vuitton presents two of Gustave Caillebotte’s masterpieces in New York. 

10.27.2025 by Grace Clarke
boucheron rodeo drive store

Fashion

Boucheron Toasts Its New Rodeo Drive Boutique With A Buzzy Installation

The maison welcomed an array of actors, musicians, style muses, and tastemakers to ring in its arrival on the West Coast.

10.27.2025 by Caroline Cubbin
dior lady art bag 10th anniversary

Fashion

Dior Lady Art Fêtes 10 Years Of Fashion, Art, And Culture

As part of the occasion, the maison tapped 10 artists to design 10 new editions of the iconic Lady Dior bag. 

10.27.2025 by Caroline Cubbin
art basel paris 2025 : art basel paris exhibits galleries

L'Officiel Art

All The Buzziest Booths, Galleries, And Exhibitions At Art Basel Paris 2025

Rounding out Paris Art Week is none other than the fourth edition of Art Basel Paris, where some of the industry's leading figures are presenting a myriad of must-see pieces.

10.26.2025 by Caroline Cubbin