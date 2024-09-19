Related Articles

Fashion

The Meaning Behind Gianni Versace's Fashion Signatures

From Versace's Medusa logo to its famed '90s bondage collection, founding designer Gianni Versace's lasting mark on the Italian fashion house lives on through public memory, the cyclical nature of fashion trends, and his sister, the iconic Donatella Versace.

12.02.2022 by Courtney DeLong
Donatella Versace after her LA Versace show with other celebrities.

Fashion

In Conversation With Donatella Versace on the Future of the Italian Maison

After conquering Los Angeles with a stellar show, Donatella Versace traces the coordinates for the future of Versace.

05.02.2023 by Giampietro Baudo
Fashion

Donatella Versace Is Now Officially a Fashion Icon According to the BFC

The Versace Artistic Director will be honored with the title at next week's Fashion Awards.
11.30.2017 by William Defebaugh

Shopping

Chunky Cuffs Are Your Key to Fall Accessorizing

Say goodbye to your dainty bracelets and welcome chunky cuffs into your fall jewelry rotation.

09.20.2024 by Trinidad Alamos
Fashion

All the Iconic Leopard Print Moments in L'OFFICIEL's Archives

Leopard print isn't just dominating the shelves—it's a staple that has graced the pages of L'OFFICIEL's archives for years.

09.20.2024 by Grace Clarke
Fashion

The Best Jackets To Invest in This Fall Season

As we officially enter the fall calendar season, we have selected the trendiest jackets for the cooler weather.

09.20.2024 by Danielle Jaculewicz, Grace Clarke
Fashion

Charlotte Lawrence Is the Singer, Influencer and Actress Who's Everywhere at Fashion Week

Starring alongside Vince Vaughn and Jodie Turner-Smith in Bad Monkey, the singer, influencer and actress is the talk of social media.

09.20.2024 by Valentina Ruiz
Fashion

BOSS Explores 'Out of Office' for Milan Fashion Week SS25

The Boss Spring/Summer 2025 show at Milan Fashion Week is an elegant deconstruction of a more traditional and formal look.

09.19.2024 by Alessandro Viapiana
Fashion

Meet Matilda De Angelis, the Italian Actress Poised to Take Over Your Screens in 'Dracula'

De Angelis defines herself as cautious in expressing her wishes, because she is lucky and they come true... like working with Luc Besson, whose cult film Léon with Natalie Portman is who she owes her name to.

09.19.2024 by Fabia Di Drusco
Fashion

Prada's Spring/Summer 2025 Delivers Suspense and Style

For Spring/Summer 2025, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons stage a women's collection that cleverly combines strong elements with wearable pieces for everyday life.

09.19.2024 by Cristina Manfredi
Travel & Living

Marriott and Sotheby’s Redefine Luxury in Art and Travel Experiences

Iconic Pieces. Exceptional Experiences. 

09.19.2024 by Grace Clarke