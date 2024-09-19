The History Behind the Fashion Icon: Donatella Versace
Get to know the woman behind the empire of Versace.
Get to know the woman behind the empire of Versace.
From Versace's Medusa logo to its famed '90s bondage collection, founding designer Gianni Versace's lasting mark on the Italian fashion house lives on through public memory, the cyclical nature of fashion trends, and his sister, the iconic Donatella Versace.
De Angelis defines herself as cautious in expressing her wishes, because she is lucky and they come true... like working with Luc Besson, whose cult film Léon with Natalie Portman is who she owes her name to.