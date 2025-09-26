In Conversation With Donatella Versace on the Future of the Italian Maison
After conquering Los Angeles with a stellar show, Donatella Versace traces the coordinates for the future of Versace.
After conquering Los Angeles with a stellar show, Donatella Versace traces the coordinates for the future of Versace.
From Versace's Medusa logo to its famed '90s bondage collection, founding designer Gianni Versace's lasting mark on the Italian fashion house lives on through public memory, the cyclical nature of fashion trends, and his sister, the iconic Donatella Versace.