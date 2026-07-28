Mixed Metal Jewelry Is Taking Over the Gold vs Silver Debate
Once considered a styling mistake, wearing both metals at once is now one of jewelry’s most popular choices.
Once considered a styling mistake, wearing both metals at once is now one of jewelry’s most popular choices.
The world of jewelry was, for a long time, the domain of men. But throughout the twentieth century, exceptional women have taken control and revolutionized the codes of the most prestigious houses. Meet the women who changed it all.