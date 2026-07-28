Fashion

Mixed Metal Jewelry Is Taking Over the Gold vs Silver Debate

Once considered a styling mistake, wearing both metals at once is now one of jewelry’s most popular choices.

Published 07.28.2026 by Kailey Sigoda
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Photographed by Sharon Radisch for L'OFFICIEL USA September 2024 Issue

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Mixed Metal Jewelry Is Taking Over the Gold vs Silver Debate

Once considered a styling mistake, wearing both metals at once is now one of jewelry’s most popular choices.

07.28.2026 by Kailey Sigoda