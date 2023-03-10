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Fashion Week

Versace Steps into New Era with Men's Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

Donatella Versace talks about the evolution of menswear and the simplification process of the Maison with the new Fall/Winter 2022 menswear collection.

02.03.2022 by Simone Vertua
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Fashion

The Meaning Behind Gianni Versace's Fashion Signatures

From Versace's Medusa logo to its famed '90s bondage collection, founding designer Gianni Versace's lasting mark on the Italian fashion house lives on through public memory, the cyclical nature of fashion trends, and his sister, the iconic Donatella Versace.

09.26.2025 by Courtney DeLong
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Fashion

Donatella Versace Is Now Officially a Fashion Icon According to the BFC

The Versace Artistic Director will be honored with the title at next week's Fashion Awards.
01.14.2021 by William Defebaugh

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Fringe, skirts, and funky headwear are all the rage in Copenhagen, setting the bar high for this year's biggest fashion trends. 

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Forget Less Is More: Jewelry Is Going Head to Toe

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The Copenhagen Shopping Guide for Fashion Insiders

Navigate the city's fashion scene through its independent boutiques, coveted local labels, and best-kept vintage destinations.

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Natalie Portman Welcomes a New Era—For Herself and Miss Dior

The actor, director, and producer opens up about expecting her third child, returning to rom-coms, and the latest Miss Dior campaign.

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9 Necessary Products to Fête French Girl Lips

From perfectly-blurred reds to barely-there pinks.

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At Khy, It's Officially Leo Season

From crochet-knit to silk georgette dresses, Kylie Jenner is celebrating her birthday season in style.

08.05.2026 by Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
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Keep Your Hair Frizz-Free With These 6 Products

To conquer the summer humidity, L'OFFICIEL has rounded up the best anti-frizz treatments to give you the salon-worthy shine that your hair deserves. 

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It Girl Maternity Style: The Year's Chicest Baby Bumps

From lavender yacht debuts to exposed-bump streetwear, the pregnancy reveal has become fashion's most-watched moment.

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