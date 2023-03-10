Donatella Versace on What Luxury Means For Fall/Winter 2023 Collection
Inspired by a previous collection, Donatella Versace brings her newest co-ed Fall/Winter 2023 show to the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles.
Inspired by a previous collection, Donatella Versace brings her newest co-ed Fall/Winter 2023 show to the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles.
From Versace's Medusa logo to its famed '90s bondage collection, founding designer Gianni Versace's lasting mark on the Italian fashion house lives on through public memory, the cyclical nature of fashion trends, and his sister, the iconic Donatella Versace.