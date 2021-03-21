Remembering Iconic Jewelry Designer Elsa Peretti
The former model and long-time jewelry designer at Tiffany & Co. passed away on Thursday night at the age of 80.
The world of jewelry was, for a long time, the domain of men. But throughout the twentieth century, exceptional women have taken control and revolutionized the codes of the most prestigious houses. Meet the women who changed it all.