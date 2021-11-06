Get the 'Emily in Paris' Wardrobe Now on Netflix
Following their Halston collab and the capsule collection with Balmain, Netflix will create an online store for the best fashion from Emily in Paris.
Following their Halston collab and the capsule collection with Balmain, Netflix will create an online store for the best fashion from Emily in Paris.
During a star-studded evening kicking off Chanel's No. 5 in the Stars takeover of the New York City landmark, actresses Taylour Paige, Dylan Penn, and Lauren Ridloff speak to L'OFFICIEL about what No. 5 means to the modern woman.