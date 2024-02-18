Erdem's Fall/Winter 2024 Collection Pays Tribute to Maria Callas
In a bold and theatrical homage to Maria Callas, Erdem Moralioglu skillfully translates the attitude and femininity of the opera singer.
In a bold and theatrical homage to Maria Callas, Erdem Moralioglu skillfully translates the attitude and femininity of the opera singer.
In this incredibly fast-moving highway in which many new lanes are emerging and merging while many are just disappearing, one driver is solidly in control of his AMTD transporter leading the way to many others: Calvin Choi. He is an effective, purpose-driven individual with a clear sense of mission in life and the world.