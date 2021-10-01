Fashion

Bottega Veneta, Prada, and More Bring it Back to '90s Minimalism for Fall 2021

Call it the new minimalism: This fall’s shapes take inspiration from the ’90s while remaining undoubtedly of the moment.

Published 10.01.2021 by Schuyler Rosson
acket, dress, and shoes BOTTEGA VENETA MILA: Dress and boots BOTTEGA VENETA JORDY: Pants and shoes BOTTEGA VENETA
FROM LEFT—VAQUEL: Jacket, dress, and shoes BOTTEGA VENETA. MILA: Dress and boots BOTTEGA VENETA. JORDY: Pants and shoes BOTTEGA VENETA

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