Inside the Mind of a Muse: A Conversation with Farida Khelfa

Fashion
The legendary model, actress, filmmaker, and muse for some of the most iconic French designers and artists opens up about her life and her love of Paris.
Related Articles
Fashion
Style Icon Farida Khelfa Looks Back on Paris' Fashionable Nightlife
A darling of Paris nightlife in the '80s, style icon Farida Khelfa speaks with L'OFFICIEL about the formative decade and the friendships she forged with photographer Jean-Paul Goude and designers Azzedine Alaïa, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Christian Louboutin.