European Designers Are Reviving the Mod Era
Reminiscent of the mod era and Carnaby Street with short dresses and Twiggy-esque silhouettes, European designers are ushering in a new age.
Reminiscent of the mod era and Carnaby Street with short dresses and Twiggy-esque silhouettes, European designers are ushering in a new age.
After 12 years alongside Nicolas Ghesquière and a brief stint at Dior with Raf Simons, newly appointed artistic director of Courrèges Nicolas Di Felice brings the famous space-age fashion house back to life. Here, L'OFFICIEL speaks with the designer about his vision for the French fashion house.