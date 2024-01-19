Fashion

European Designers Are Reviving the Mod Era

Reminiscent of the mod era and Carnaby Street with short dresses and Twiggy-esque silhouettes, European designers are ushering in a new age. 

01.19.2024 by L'OFFICIEL USA
model posing wearing sunglasses, necklace and bangles
Mini dress MARNI Sunglasses DSQUARED2 Necklace and bangles GIOVANNI RASPINI

Tags

fashioneurope60sjacquemuscourregescopernimod

Related Articles

twiggy modeling in a field of flowers

Beauty

The Story Behind Twiggy: The Look of the '60s

How an impromptu haircut launched the career of one of history's most famous faces.
09.19.2023 by Redação
flooring person human floor wood hardwood clothing apparel home decor furniture

Fashion

The Radical Simplicity of Nicolas Di Felice's Courrèges

After 12 years alongside Nicolas Ghesquière and a brief stint at Dior with Raf Simons, newly appointed artistic director of Courrèges Nicolas Di Felice brings the famous space-age fashion house back to life. Here, L'OFFICIEL speaks with the designer about his vision for the French fashion house.

08.16.2021 by Laure Ambroise
french-girl-style.jpg

Fashion

French Girl Style, According to Simon Porte Jacquemus and Jeanne Damas

In celebration of Bastille Day, we’re looking back to our chat with Jeanne Damas about all things Rouje and her long-time friendship with Simon Porte Jacquemus.
07.14.2020 by Sophie Rosemont

Recommended posts for you

full body shot of model posing in long dress and white shoes

Fashion

European Designers Are Reviving the Mod Era

Reminiscent of the mod era and Carnaby Street with short dresses and Twiggy-esque silhouettes, European designers are ushering in a new age. 

01.19.2024 by L'OFFICIEL USA
A model in a red dress with a square neckline, red heels and white gloves before a painted background.

Fashion

Cristóbal Balenciaga's Signature Looks

The new Disney+ series Cristóbal Balenciaga chronicles how the designer shaped modern fashion by introducing signature looks and silhouettes with skilled craftsmanship and bold designs.

01.18.2024 by Alexa Dark
models walking on runway

Men's

Men's Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Trends Straight Off the Runways

From grandpa-core to faux fur, take a look at some of the biggest fashion trend takeaways from the men's Fall/Winter 2024 runways. 

01.18.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
person human face

Fashion

The 8 Most Dramatic '90s Runway Moments

Relive the scandalous moments, feuds, and shade that defined the glamorous decade. 

06.17.2021 by Matthew Velasco
bag handbag purse flower flower arrangement adult female person woman lamp

Fashion

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon With These Fashionable Lunar New Year Collections

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon in style with these stunning new collections from all of your favorite fashion houses.

01.17.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
Sarah Paulson and Elle Fanning bowing with cast on Broadway.

Pop culture

Celebrities to See on Broadway Right Now

From the big screens to center stage, here are the celebrities who are starring in Broadway shows right now. 

01.17.2024 by Nilam Mukherjee
winter color trends model cherry red dress boots

Fashion

Winter Color Trends Taking Over This Season

Take a look at some of the hues that are sure to be part of your winter color palette. 

01.17.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
Young American Heiress, Ivy Getty

Pop culture

Young American Socialites & Heiresses Stepping Into the Limelight

The next generation of society's most influential women is here to stay. Who are they? 

01.17.2024 by Grace Clarke