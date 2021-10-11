Fashion

#LOFFICIEL100: The Illustrious Legacy of Fashion Illustrator René Gruau

Turning couture silhouettes into fashion illustrations, René Gruau captured the fantasy that comes with such spectacular designs. 

Published 10.11.2021 by Piper McDonald and Tori Nergaard
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Illustration by René Gruau for L'OFFICIEL.

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L'Officiel Art

#LOFFICIEL100: Seeing Style Through the Artist's Gaze

Many artists have left their mark on L’OFFICIEL in its 100 years of publishing. But three historic illustrators, Pierre-Armand Covillot, S. Chompré, and Léon Benigni, revolutionized the way women were portrayed in magazines—and the way women saw themselves reflected back.

04.21.2021 by Piper McDonald and Tori Nergaard
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L'Officiel Art

#LOFFICIEL100: How Fashion Imitates Art

For a century, L’OFFICIEL has chronicled the birth of a new concept within its lush fashion focus: art as lifestyle.

05.21.2021 by Piper McDonald & Tori Nergaard
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Fashion

#LOFFICIEL100: La Parisienne According to Madame D'Ora

As L’OFFICIEL approaches its centennial anniversary this fall, we celebrate the most influential names from the history of the magazine, and the world of fashion itself. Delve into the legacy of this groundbreaking photographer, who brought an uncompromising female gaze to a male-dominated field.

04.28.2021 by Piper McDonald and Tori Nergaard

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