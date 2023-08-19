9 Female Photographers Who Shaped Fashion
From Annie Leibovitz to Petra Collins, L'OFFFICIEL celebrates the female photographers who reinvented the fashion world.
From Annie Leibovitz to Petra Collins, L'OFFFICIEL celebrates the female photographers who reinvented the fashion world.
From the refined studio portraits of the 1950s to the high-concept glamour shots of the ‘90s, frequent L’OFFICIEL contributing photographers Roland Bianchini, Patrick Bertrand, Hiromasa Sasaki, and Francesco Scavullo ushered in a new art form.