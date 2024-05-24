Glen Powell's 'Hit Man' Wardrobe Should Be Your Summer Look
Effortlessly charming as always, the American actor debuted a new geek-chic look in his latest film, Hit Man.
Effortlessly charming as always, the American actor debuted a new geek-chic look in his latest film, Hit Man.
Whether you're looking for the latest film to see in theatres or you're on the hunt for the perfect TV show to binge-watch this weekend, we've got you covered with a comprehensive list of all the best movies and TV shows releasing in May 2024.