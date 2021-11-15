Gucci is Hosting Hacker Project Pop-Ups This Holiday Season
Continuing the celebration of its centenary year, Gucci is using mixtapes as inspiration for its holiday gift-giving campaign.
Continuing the celebration of its centenary year, Gucci is using mixtapes as inspiration for its holiday gift-giving campaign.
With high-profile roles in the newest Bond film No Time to Die and Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, Léa Seydoux lights up the big screen with glamour and vulnerability. Here, the L'OFFICIEL Art global Winter 2021 coverstar is seen through the eyes of Leo Villareal on the River Thames in front of Westminster Bridge, part of the artist's large-scale work Illuminated River.
The Born This Way Foundation's co-founder Cynthia Germanotta teamed up with champagne Maison Dom Pérignon for a charity dinner honoring the generosity of spirit for which she and her daughter strive every day.