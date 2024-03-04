Gulf Kanawut is Gucci's New Thai Ambassador
For his first official appearance as ambassador, Gulf is set to grace the grand opening of Gucci in The Exchange TRX in Kuala Lumpur.
In keeping with the values of irreverent glamour, a proud Italian heritage, and provocation behind Gucci Ancora, Sabato de Sarno presents his debut menswear collection, a line rife with humanity, passion, and natural beauty for the Fall/Winter 2024 season.