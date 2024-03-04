Fashion

Gulf Kanawut is Gucci's New Thai Ambassador

For his first official appearance as ambassador, Gulf is set to grace the grand opening of Gucci in The Exchange TRX in Kuala Lumpur.

03.04.2024 by Calvin Chong
gulf kanawut wearing a denim jacket carrying a red gucci ancora jackie bag
Gulf Kanawut for Gucci. Photo courtesy of Gucci.

