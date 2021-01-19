Fashion

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are Dripping Versace

The BFFs star alongside newcomer Precious Lee in a wet and wild campaign for Versace's Spring/Summer 2021 collection sporting the house's newest La Medusa bag.
Published 01.12.2021 by Joshua Glass
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