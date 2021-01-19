Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are Dripping Versace

Fashion
The BFFs star alongside newcomer Precious Lee in a wet and wild campaign for Versace's Spring/Summer 2021 collection sporting the house's newest La Medusa bag.
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The Meaning Behind Gianni Versace's Fashion Signatures
From Versace's Medusa logo to its famed '90s bondage collection, founding designer Gianni Versace's lasting mark on the Italian fashion house lives on through public memory, the cyclical nature of fashion trends, and his sister, the iconic Donatella Versace.