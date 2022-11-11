Fashion

Harry Winston’s Latest Collection Embarks on a Luxurious Getaway

Harry Winston’s Majestic Escapes represents the world's hidden gem locations. Their latest collection is a wearable trip to the world’s most beautiful destinations.

11.11.2022 by Samaa Khullar
Majestic Escapes Bougainvillea necklace HARRY WINSTON
Majestic Escapes Bougainvillea necklace HARRY WINSTON Majestic Escapes Bougainvillea earring HARRY WINSTON

Tags

jewelrycollectionharrywinstonluxurydiamondstravel

Related Articles

hair person human sweets food confectionery

Fashion

L'O Dossier: 11 Jewelry Designers to Watch from Around the Globe

These 11 young artists are redefining the world of luxury jewelry into one that showcases a diverse mix of bold, distinct visions and prioritizes ethical sourcing and sustainable practices.

12.20.2021 by Alyssa Kelly
hat clothing apparel person human skin

Fashion

From Gabrielle Chanel to Elsa Peretti, Meet the Women Who Changed the Jewelry World

The world of jewelry was, for a long time, the domain of men. But throughout the twentieth century, exceptional women have taken control and revolutionized the codes of the most prestigious houses. Meet the women who changed it all. 

09.03.2020 by Hervé Dewintre
person human face accessories accessory jewelry

Fashion

A Look at Cartier’s Sensory and Sensational High Jewelry Collection

Spark your senses with Cartier’s latest high jewelry collection.

11.29.2021 by Willow Rose

Recommended posts for you

A bunch of bottles of champagne spread throughout a space.

Travel & Living

Veuve Clicquot Celebrates 250th Anniversary With 'Solaire Culture' Exhibit

The champagne house toasts to 250 years with its first-ever global traveling exhibition.

11.11.2022 by Janelle Sessoms
bestof topix los angeles california person human fashion premiere red carpet red carpet premiere

Pop culture

Biggest Celebrity Couples of 2022 So Far

From Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler to Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford, here are some of the biggest and hottest celebrity couples of 2022.

11.11.2022 by Nilam Mukherjee
A man and woman smiling next to each other.

Pop culture

13 of the Biggest Celebrity Breakups this Year

2022 has been a year full of heartbreak for some of our favorite celebrities. Take a look with L'OFFICIEL, as we dissect 13 celebrity couples who have recently gone their separate ways.

11.11.2022 by Alyssa Grabinski
A woman wearing a black turtleneck while looking at the camera.

Pop culture

Young Photos of Demi Moore

In honor of the actress’s 60th birthday, here are some of her best looks from her early years.

11.11.2022 by Janelle Sessoms
movie set tv series gossip girl coat tight boots 220316jpan3 new york ny clothing apparel person human shoe footwear female skirt costume woman

Film & TV

Get a First Look at 'Gossip Girl' Season 2

Here's all of the hot gossip we have on Season 2 so far, xoxo. 

11.11.2022 by Stevie Rowley
Cher from Clueless holding shopping bags

Shopping

What is Singles' Day? The Chinese Shopping Holiday That Puts Black Friday to Shame

Singles' Day is the globe's biggest shopping holiday, but most Americans don't know what it is.
11.11.2022 by Natalie Frantz
officer person military uniform military human police

Pop culture

18 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Veterans

From Elvis Presley to Adam Driver, L'OFFICIEL celebrates Veterans Day by looking back at the celebrities that served their country.

11.11.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
Majestic Escapes Bougainvillea necklace HARRY WINSTON

Fashion

Harry Winston’s Latest Collection Embarks on a Luxurious Getaway

Harry Winston’s Majestic Escapes represents the world's hidden gem locations. Their latest collection is a wearable trip to the world’s most beautiful destinations.

11.11.2022 by Samaa Khullar