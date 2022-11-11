Fashion

Harry Winston’s Latest Collection Embarks on a Luxurious Getaway

Harry Winston’s Majestic Escapes represents the world's hidden gem locations. Their latest collection is a wearable trip to the world’s most beautiful destinations.

Published 11.11.2022 by Samaa Khullar
Majestic Escapes Bougainvillea necklace HARRY WINSTON
Majestic Escapes Bougainvillea necklace HARRY WINSTON Majestic Escapes Bougainvillea earring HARRY WINSTON

Tags

jewelrycollectionharrywinstonluxurydiamondstravel

Related Articles

hair person human sweets food confectionery

Fashion

L'O Dossier: 11 Jewelry Designers to Watch from Around the Globe

These 11 young artists are redefining the world of luxury jewelry into one that showcases a diverse mix of bold, distinct visions and prioritizes ethical sourcing and sustainable practices.

02.04.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
hat clothing apparel person human skin

Fashion

From Gabrielle Chanel to Elsa Peretti, Meet the Women Who Changed the Jewelry World

The world of jewelry was, for a long time, the domain of men. But throughout the twentieth century, exceptional women have taken control and revolutionized the codes of the most prestigious houses. Meet the women who changed it all. 

04.08.2021 by Hervé Dewintre
person human face accessories accessory jewelry

Fashion

A Look at Cartier’s Sensory and Sensational High Jewelry Collection

Spark your senses with Cartier’s latest high jewelry collection.

12.02.2021 by Willow Rose

Recommended posts for you

young anthony bourdain : young photos anthony bourdain

Pop culture

Young Photos Of Anthony Bourdain

Reminisce about the life and accomplishments of the late celebrity chef, author, and travel connoisseur with these old photos.

08.07.2026 by Eliana Brown and Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
pmcarc retro studio trend new york sphere person clothing footwear shoe face head photography portrait

Fashion

Bring Back the Wild Activewear of the '70s, '80s, and '90s

When did the neutral matching set go from a personal style choice to an all-around epidemic?

08.07.2026 by Kailey Sigoda
Havaianas heels at Studio Constance Spring/Summer 2027, CPHFW. Courtesy of Kerimcan Goren.

Fashion

Heeled Flip-Flops Are Summer's Coolest Shoe

When the monarchs of rubber flip-flops debut a heel at CPHFW, the trend is officially sealed—here is how to shop the Y2K revival with personality

08.07.2026 by Mélanie Read
CORTIS performing at Lollapalooza 2026. Getty Images.

Men's

CORTIS Is Coloring Outside the Lines of Y2K Style

The rising K-pop group is giving the aesthetic a thrifted and layered Gen Z remix.

08.06.2026 by Angelina Wang
bestof topix new york people person advertisement urban city shoe adult male man shopping mall

Film & TV

Meet The Cast of 'Sterling Point'

Get to know the rising stars behind Sterling Point, the latest coming-of-age TV drama on Prime Video. 

08.06.2026 by Miriella Jiffar
phoebe bridgers tour : phoebe bridgers pop up shows : phoebe bridgers songs : phoebe bridgers setlist

Pop culture

Phoebe Bridgers' Complete Dating History

From musicians to actors, the artist has kept much of her romantic life private while showing compassion in her distinct way.

08.07.2026 by Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
lola tung naked sheer dress nyc.

Fashion

Lola Tung Embraces Her Edgier Side in Dilara Findikoglu

With a single grey naked dress, The Summer I Turned Pretty star proves her off-duty style has become just as talked-about as her onscreen roles.

08.06.2026 by Brooke Culp
Devil Wears Prada 2 NYC World Premiere. Getty Images.

Fashion

Christie's To Auction Pieces From 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

The time has finally arrived to embrace your inner Miranda Priestly while supporting two important organizations.

08.06.2026 by Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez