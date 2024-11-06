How to Actually Wear Socks With Heels
Styling your stilettos and kitten heels with socks is the new fashion thing. Here are some styling tips to get the look right.
Styling your stilettos and kitten heels with socks is the new fashion thing. Here are some styling tips to get the look right.
Harris Reed’s signature textures and undeniable romance feel like home, thanks to a collaboration with English wallpaper studio Fromental. Plus, the British-American fashion designer hints interiors could be next for his label.