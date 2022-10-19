Mercedes-Benz Celebrates Sustainability in Fashion at 2022 Hyères International Festival

Related Articles

Fashion

S.S. Daley Wins the 2022 LVMH Prize

ERL and Winnie New York were also awarded the 2022 Karl Lagerfeld Prize.

06.02.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
Chloé's Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show, focused on sustainability.

Fashion

Rethinking Fashion's Perspective on Sustainability

Earth Month calls for deep reflection on the fashion industry's environmental impact. This includes taking a discerning look at fashion's state of sustainability within the luxury industry and beyond.

04.18.2022 by Gabriella Onessimo
Photography from L'Officiel Mexico's Habitat series

Fashion

9 Fashion Brands Committed to Environmental Impact That You Should Know

L'OFFICIEL celebrates Earth Day by highlighting those who guide the fashion industry on a sustainable path.

04.22.2021 by Carla Franco and Anna Ericka Gallego

Recommended posts for you

64grammys_redcarpet bestof topix las vegas nevada clothing fashion premiere suit overcoat coat person red carpet sunglasses accessories

Pop culture

8 Celebrity Scandals You Forgot About

From Justin Bieber *possibly* fathering a child to the Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter drama, here are a few celebrity scandals that might have slipped your mind.  

10.19.2022 by Alyssa Grabinski
Reneé Rapp, Amrit Kaur, Pauline Chalemet, and Alyah Chanelle Scott for 'Sex Lives of College Girls'

Film & TV

Everything We Know About 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Season 2

Our favorite suitemates are coming back to screens. Here's everything we know about the upcoming season of The Sex Lives of College Girls.

10.19.2022 by Courtney Mason
person human dance pose leisure activities clothing apparel

Fashion

Indulge in the Glam-Rock Trend This Fall

Step out in tailoring with a glam-rock glow-up for the evening.

10.19.2022 by L'OFFCIEL USA
Kim Kardashian applying makeup

Pop culture

Every Kardashian-Jenner Family Business Venture

From the racks of Dash to the body-shaping styles from Skims, here's a roundup of every business started by the Kardashian-Jenner family.

10.19.2022 by Courtney Mason
Kai Isaiah Jamal in Valentin Lessner red floor black backdrop blue poles

Fashion

Mercedes-Benz Celebrates Sustainability in Fashion at 2022 Hyères International Festival

For the second time, Mercedes-Benz partnered with Fashion Open Studio to present the Sustainability Prize at this year's Hyères International Festival.

10.19.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
clothing apparel pants person human jeans denim sleeve

Shopping

7 Trench Coats for Your Fall Wardrobe

Trench coats are the perfect classic and sleek edition to your fall wardrobe. 

10.19.2022 by Faith McGuinness
person human suit clothing coat overcoat apparel fashion

Pop culture

15 Forgotten '90s and Early 2000s Couples That You'll Want to Stalk Again

After watching old flames Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindle their romance and get married, we took an obligatory walk down memory lane to revisit other iconic '90s and early 2000s couples we've been keeping in the back of our minds.  

10.19.2022 by Redação and Ryan Norville
clothing apparel person human suit overcoat coat tuxedo

Fashion

Style Icons to Emulate This Halloween

These style icons are the perfect inspiration for your next Halloween party look.

10.19.2022 by Sophie Lee