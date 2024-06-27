Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2024 Haute Couture Embraces Dark, Sensual Minimalism
The artistic director of Courrèges, Nicolas Di Felice, is the latest guest designer of the iconic French House.
The artistic director of Courrèges, Nicolas Di Felice, is the latest guest designer of the iconic French House.
After 12 years alongside Nicolas Ghesquière and a brief stint at Dior with Raf Simons, newly appointed artistic director of Courrèges Nicolas Di Felice brings the famous space-age fashion house back to life. Here, L'OFFICIEL speaks with the designer about his vision for the French fashion house.