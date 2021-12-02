Related Articles

Fashion Week

Joseph Altuzarra Returns to New York Fashion Week Just in Time for a Luxury Revolution

At the crossroads of French and American fashion, Joseph Altuzarra digs deep into his multifaceted identity and sense of global community as he returns to New York Fashion Week for the first time in four years to show his Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

09.12.2021 by Sophie Shaw
Fashion Week

An Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Look at Altuzarra Spring/Summer 2022

Joseph Altuzarra brings his sexy yet polished designs back to New York Fashion Week.

09.13.2021 by L'OFFICIEL USA
Fashion

Altuzarra’s New Bag is for the Sensual Modern Woman

Called ‘Play,’ the new design prioritizes versatility and contrasts a sophisticated silhouette with a hint of bondage.
01.30.2019 by Fidan Cheikosman

Recommended posts for you

Fashion

This Sparkling Shoe Trend Will Make You Stand Out During the Holidays

Looking for a detail that would make an outfit feel luxurious and exclusive? The Cinderella shoes trend is a noteworthy choice for the holidays.

12.02.2021 by L'Officiel Lithuania
Travel & Living

Ora Ïto and Daniel Buren Celebrate French Creativity with Moët & Chandon

Designer Ora Ïto and artist Daniel Buren, who earned French President Emmanuel Macron's stamp of approval, bring artistic flair to L'OFFICIEL's centennial celebration with Moët & Chandon. With a shared modern approach that takes cues from mid-century design, the pair revel over glasses of Moët & Chandon's Grand Vintage Collection 1952.

12.02.2021 by Karen Rouach
Fashion

Joseph Altuzzara Launches New "Genderful" Brand ALTU

The collection draws inspiration from youthful freedom, inclusivity, and the designer's personal style. 

12.02.2021 by Anna Cate Meis
Travel & Living

The Best Fashion Parties, Pop-Ups, and Shopping at Art Basel Miami 2021

From luxury store openings to art installations, a number of exciting fashion happenings have taken over the sunshine state.

12.02.2021 by Maia Torres
Fashion

The Meaning Behind Gianni Versace's Fashion Signatures

From Versace's Medusa logo to its famed '90s bondage collection, founding designer Gianni Versace's lasting mark on the Italian fashion house is still felt today.
12.02.2020 by Courtney DeLong
Shopping

16 Holiday Gift Sets for Beauty Lovers

Get your glow on this holiday season with these gift-worthy beauty sets.

12.02.2021 by Maia Torres
Fashion

Adidas x Ivy Park Unveils Halls of Ivy Collection

The fifth collaboration between Adidas and Beyoncé is all about inclusive designs.

12.01.2021 by Danielle Moreira
Travel & Living

Spend Christmas in London in a Cozy Getaway at the Bloomsbury Hotel

London is always a good idea, especially if you're staying in a hotel as cozy as a box of Fortnum & Mason cookies like the Bloomsbury Hotel.

11.29.2021 by Christian-Luc Parison