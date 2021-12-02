Joseph Altuzzara Launches New "Genderful" Brand ALTU
The collection draws inspiration from youthful freedom, inclusivity, and the designer's personal style.
At the crossroads of French and American fashion, Joseph Altuzarra digs deep into his multifaceted identity and sense of global community as he returns to New York Fashion Week for the first time in four years to show his Spring/Summer 2022 collection.
