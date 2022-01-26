Julia Fox Stole Headlines at Paris Fashion Week, but She Doesn't Seem to Mind
Everyone’s eyes are on Julia Fox, Kanye West's new partner after his split with Kim Kardashian.
Everyone’s eyes are on Julia Fox, Kanye West's new partner after his split with Kim Kardashian.
With his debut collection for the Maison premiering at Paris Fashion Week, Nigo's take on the brand is finally revealed. The streetwear visionary and DJ comes to Kenzo after founding A Bathing Ape, Human Made, and directing Uniqlo's UT collection.