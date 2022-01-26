Related Articles

Pop culture

Kanye West Hits NYC with New Actress Girlfriend Julia Fox

The pair showed off their new relationship with a date night in New York City.

01.05.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
Pop culture

Kanye West's Complete Dating History

A full look at all of the rapper's past romances, from his first public relationship to now. 

01.18.2022 by Isabelle Sinclair
Pop culture

Kim Kardashian Hires New Security to Deal with Kanye West

After several public statements by her ex, Kim Kardashian has hired a new security team.

01.22.2022 by L'Officiel Brasil

Pop culture

Is Kristen Stewart Getting Married This Weekend?

The Spencer actress may be making her vows sooner than we think.

01.26.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
Pop culture

Bella Hadid Just Revealed She's Been Sober for 6 Months

Bella Hadid is getting candid about giving up alcohol.

01.26.2022 by L'Officiel Brasil
Fashion

7 Must-Have Accessories for Staying Warm This Winter

With the cold weather here to stay, these accessories are sure to keep you toasty.

01.25.2022 by Frankie Rowley
Fashion

Julia Fox Stole Headlines at Paris Fashion Week, but She Doesn't Seem to Mind

Everyone’s eyes are on Julia Fox, Kanye West's new partner after his split with Kim Kardashian.

01.26.2022 by L'Officiel Lithuania
Film & TV

10 New Movies and TV Shows to Stream in February 2022

From the return of Euphoria to Kanye West documentary Jeen-Yuhs, see the best movies and TV shows coming to a variety of streaming services this February.

01.26.2022 by Gabriella Onessimo
Fashion

Feminist Desi Pop Artist Maria Qamar is Launching a New Fashion Line

L’OFFICIEL speaks with the Canadian artist on the upcoming launch of her unisex fashion collection featuring slip dresses, blazers, scarves, and more.

01.26.2022 by Alice Cavallo
Fashion

Dior x Birkenstock: High Fashion's Favorite Street Shoe

Versatility meets design in an unexpected (and extraordinary) collaboration.

01.26.2022 by L'Officiel México
Fashion

Hypebeast Comes to High Fashion: Meet Kenzo's New Artistic Director Nigo

With his debut collection for the Maison premiering at Paris Fashion Week, Nigo's take on the brand is finally revealed. The streetwear visionary and DJ comes to Kenzo after founding A Bathing Ape, Human Made, and directing Uniqlo's UT collection. 

01.23.2022 by Frankie Rowley