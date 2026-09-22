Law Roach's A-List Celebrity Roster, From Céline Dion to Kim Kardashian
Zendaya is only the beginning. With Kim Kardashian officially joining the fold, take a look at the stars who have trusted the celebrity stylist with their wardrobes.
Zendaya is only the beginning. With Kim Kardashian officially joining the fold, take a look at the stars who have trusted the celebrity stylist with their wardrobes.
At Prada, the skirt was never merely a bottom half. For Spring/Summer 2027, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons used it as a changing proposition, with its character shifting from look to look through the company it kept.