Fashion

Law Roach's A-List Celebrity Roster, From Céline Dion to Kim Kardashian

Zendaya is only the beginning. With Kim Kardashian officially joining the fold, take a look at the stars who have trusted the celebrity stylist with their wardrobes.

Published 09.22.2026 by Brooke Culp
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Law Roach and Zendaya at the 2026 Emmy Awards. Getty Images.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

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