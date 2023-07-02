Fashion

From 'The Parent Trap' to 'Mean Girls,' See Lindsay Lohan's 9 Best Fashion Moments in Film

To celebrate the actress' 37th birthday, here are some of her most memorable on-screen outfits. 

Published 07.02.2023 by Lauren Gruber
Last updated on 07.01.2023
Lindsay Lohan best on screen fashion moments, her in a mini dress.

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