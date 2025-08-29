Fashion

Loewe's Latest Launch is A Love Letter to Midcentury Art and Craftsmanship

Anni Albers' famous textiles and Josef Albers' iconic color studies are thoughtfully incorporated into modern fashion in the latest collection from the label.

Published 08.29.2025 by Caroline Cubbin
loewe x albers collection
Bag from the Loewe x Albers collection. Photography courtesy of Loewe.

Tags

fashionstyleLoewecollectionbagsreadytowearcapsule

Related Articles

paris dress shoe person formal wear fashion hat glasses evening dress high heel handbag

Fashion

From Craft to Couture: The Timeless Legacy of Loewe

A deep dive into the history behind the 178-year-old Spanish brand that continues to capture our attention.

09.28.2024 by Danielle Jaculewicz
loewe jonathan bailey : loewe drink your milk : loewe shameless fund

Fashion

Loewe Partners With The Shameless Fund In A Sensational New Campaign

In collaboration with Jonathan Bailey's new foundation, the Shameless Fund, the luxury label has released a limited run of ultra-chic t-shirts supporting the actor's philanthropic mission.

06.22.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
accessories wallet

Fashion

Whisk Yourself Off to a Whimsical World with Loewe’s Holiday Collection

The joyful collection draws inspiration from the brains behind the Japanese ceramic studio Suna Fujita.

11.10.2023 by Danisha Liang

Recommended posts for you

ben shelton us open : ben shelton girlfriend

Pop culture

Ben Shelton Is The Tennis World's Next Big Star

Meet the 22-year-old poised to make tennis history. 

08.29.2025 by L'OFFICIEL USA
loewe x albers collection

Fashion

Loewe's Latest Launch is A Love Letter to Midcentury Art and Craftsmanship

Anni Albers' famous textiles and Josef Albers' iconic color studies are thoughtfully incorporated into modern fashion in the latest collection from the label.

08.29.2025 by Caroline Cubbin
Liam Payne Birthday

Pop culture

Remembering Liam Payne on the First Birthday Anniversary Since His Passing

On what would have been Liam Payne’s 32nd birthday—and the first since his passing—fans, family, and friends are reflecting on his life and legacy. In honor of the artist's impact on the music industry, L'OFFICIEL looks back on his career in the spotlight. 

08.29.2025 by Dylan Van Law
the summer i turned pretty season 3 episode 8 recap : tsitp s3 e9 predictions

Film & TV

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Episode 8 Is The Season's Most Dramatic Yet

For Belly, one door closes, while another opens—but which leads to Conrad and which goes to Jeremiah?

08.29.2025 by Caroline Cubbin
emma stone venice film festival 2025

Fashion

Red Carpet Looks at the 2025 Venice Film Festival Fused Visual Drama With Timeless Style

All of our favorite stars have landed in the City of Canals, and as per usual, they've brought their fashion A-game.

08.29.2025 by L'OFFICIEL USA
bugonia cast : bugonia movie

Film & TV

Everything We Know About 'Bugonia,' Emma Stone's Latest Project

Director Yorgos Lanthimos is back again with another soon-to-be smash hit.

08.29.2025 by Caroline Cubbin
Saint Laurent Summer 2025 Campaign.

Fashion

See All the Fashion Campaigns for Summer, Fall/Winter 2025

Take a look at this season's impactful campaigns, with cinematic visuals, styling, standout castings, and more. 

08.29.2025 by Grace Clarke
sabrina carpenter new album : man's best friend sabrina carpenter

Music

Sabrina Carpenter Goes '70s Glam With Colman Domingo for "Tears" Music Video

The beloved singer channeled a range of eclectic styles for her latest music video, "Tears," in support of her new album, Man's Best Friend.

08.29.2025 by L'OFFICIEL USA