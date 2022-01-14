Related Articles

Fashion

10 Chic Timepieces to Shop This Fall

Being on time never goes out of style. 

10.27.2021 by Anna Cate Meis
Fashion

The Bvlgari Octo Exemplifies Finesse in Watchmaking

Bvlgari's Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar won the grand prize at the Geneva Watchmaking Grand Prix, proving that eye-catching design and finesse are two perfectly compatible concepts. Once again, the Italian brand demonstrates that when it comes to watchmaking, everything is a question of contextualization and, above all, good timing.

11.22.2021 by Vincent Daveau
Men's

A Luxury Watch is the Only Accessory Needed This Season

A look at modern men's timepieces for spring and onwards. 

04.19.2021 by L'OFFICIEL USA

Pop culture

The Weeknd's 'Dawn FM' Lyrics Hint at Angelina Jolie Dating Rumors

Angelina Jolie receives alleged declarations of love from The Weeknd on the singer's new album.

01.14.2022 by Victória Theonila
Pop culture

Queen Elizabeth Strips Son Prince Andrew of All Titles

Queen Elizabeth's decision follows a New York court motion to continue prosecuting Andrew for sexual abuse.

01.13.2022 by Pedro Buzzatto
Pop culture

Pete Davidson's Complete Dating History

Actor and comedian Pete Davidson has a knack for romance, boasting a long list of high profile loves.

01.09.2022 by Gabriella Onessimo
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Reimagines Smart Watch Line with the Tambour Horizon Light Up

The Tambour Horizon Light Up prioritises customization and user experience. 

01.14.2022 by Frankie Rowley
Politics & Culture

Eileen Gu Could Make History at the 2022 Beijing Olympics

Eighteen-year-old Chinese-American skier Eileen Gu hails from San Francisco but will compete for China at the Winter Olympics.

01.14.2022 by Alice First
Music

Adele Succumbs to Temptation in 'Oh My God' Music Video

After the success of "Easy On Me," the British artist unveils the video for her new single.

01.14.2022 by Zoel Hernández
Pop culture

Kylie Jenner Just Hit This Record-Breaking Milestone on Instagram

Kylie Jenner is the first woman to reach 300 million followers on Instagram, surpassing the likes of Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, and Kim Kardashian.

01.14.2022 by Victória Theonila
Pop culture

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa Split After 16 Years Together

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are the first big celebrity breakup of 2022.

01.13.2022 by L'Officiel Brasil