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Fashion

10 Chic Timepieces to Shop This Fall

Being on time never goes out of style. 

10.27.2021 by Anna Cate Meis
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Fashion

The Bvlgari Octo Exemplifies Finesse in Watchmaking

Bvlgari's Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar won the grand prize at the Geneva Watchmaking Grand Prix, proving that eye-catching design and finesse are two perfectly compatible concepts. Once again, the Italian brand demonstrates that when it comes to watchmaking, everything is a question of contextualization and, above all, good timing.

11.22.2021 by Vincent Daveau
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Men's

A Luxury Watch is the Only Accessory Needed This Season

A look at modern men's timepieces for spring and onwards. 

04.19.2021 by L'OFFICIEL USA

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Meet The Cast of 'Sterling Point'

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