Lyna Khoudri is Wes Anderson's Newest Star

Actress Lyna Khoudri channels the French New Wave as she speaks with L'OFFICIEL about landing her role in Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch" while on a stroll around Paris.
Style Icon Farida Khelfa Looks Back on Paris' Fashionable Nightlife
A darling of Paris nightlife in the '80s, style icon Farida Khelfa speaks with L'OFFICIEL about the formative decade and the friendships she forged with photographer Jean-Paul Goude and designers Azzedine Alaïa, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Christian Louboutin.
The Webster's Laure Hériard Dubreuil Brings Parisian Style to Laidback Los Angeles
What happens when French style collides with a laissez-faire Los Angeles attitude? Parisian Tastemaker and founder of The Webster Laure Hériard Dubreuil captures the eclectic results for L'OFFICIEL on a cast of French expats.