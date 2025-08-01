Fashion

L'HISTOIRE: Mary-Kate Olsen's 2004 Wine-Stained City Bag

Is there a greater love story than Mary-Kate and her wine-stained Balenciaga City Bag?

Published 08.01.2025 by Evelyn Feldman
Last updated on 08.01.2025
Mary-Kate Olsen wearing Balenciaga City Bag
Getty Images.
 
 
 

Tags

marykateolsentwinsnicolerichieParis HiltonKate Mossbalenciaga

Related Articles

paris hilton nicole richie y2k : paris hilton nicole richie twinning

Fashion

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's Best BFF Moments Over The Years

The It girls of the early 2000s pulled off more than their fair share of twinning moments throughout their heyday. See all their quintessential Y2K looks that have endured as iconic snapshots of the era almost 20 years later.

05.19.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
westwood california person human fashion evening dress gown robe clothing apparel

Fashion

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsens' Early 2000s On-Screen Style Evolution

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen stole Americans' hearts with their joint appearance as Michelle Tanner in the beloved sitcom Full House in 1987. Since then, the pair have made the shift from TV and movie stars to fashion icons—here's a look back at the first leg of their journey. 

06.13.2023 by Noor Lobad
kate moss feather dress

Fashion

L’HISTOIRE: Kate Moss’ Shoulder-Baring Take on the Little Black Dress in 1995

Moss' marabou-touched number by Jean Dessès remains one of her most show-stopping looks.

01.16.2025 by Maegan Trusty

Recommended posts for you

Mary-Kate Olsen wearing Balenciaga City Bag

Fashion

L'HISTOIRE: Mary-Kate Olsen's 2004 Wine-Stained City Bag

Is there a greater love story than Mary-Kate and her wine-stained Balenciaga City Bag?

08.01.2025 by Evelyn Feldman
chappell roan the subway music video hair look

Beauty

Chappell Roan Proves That Long Pre-Raphaelite Waves Are This Summer's Dreamiest Hair Trend

Chappell Roan just released the long-awaited music video for her new song, "The Subway," and we can't keep our eyes off her cascading Pre-Raphaelite locks. 

08.01.2025 by Danielle Jaculewicz
best alternatives to parke sweatshirts. Minimalist dressing

Fashion

Our Favorite Logo Sweatshirts to Step Out in This Fall

We can spot a Parke logo sweatshirt around every corner, so we've gathered nine of the most fashion-forward alternatives to the ultra-popular brand.

08.01.2025 by Danielle Jaculewicz
harry styles young photos

Pop culture

Young Photos of Harry Styles

As we wait for Harry Styles’ return to music, we’re taking a trip down memory lane with his best throwback photos.

08.01.2025 by Grace Clarke
Alisha Boe Bucaneers

Film & TV

Alisha Boe Is Ready for Conchita’s Single Era on 'The Buccaneers'

Ahead of the show's Season 2 finale, the actor tells L’OFFICIEL why she’s hopeful for her character's next chapter.

07.31.2025 by Samantha Simon
august 2025 beauty launches loewe perfume un paseo por madrid eau de parfum

Beauty

The August 2025 Beauty Edit: These Luxe New Launches Are Worth the Heat

From lip glosses and blushes to fragrance and skincare, these new August 2025 beauty launches might just inspire you to face the summer heat in style.

07.31.2025 by Pia Bello
Fur nails feather nails trend luar fall/winter 2025

Beauty

Fur Nails Are the Fuzziest Beauty Trend to Hit the Fall/Winter 2025 Runways

Because fur isn’t just for coats and accessories anymore.

07.31.2025 by Pia Bello
dua lipa stringkini

Shopping

Summer's Bare Minimum: Introducing the Stringkini

Swimwear strips back to its barest form with the rise of the stringkini.

07.31.2025 by Lacey Whitson and Hannah Planey