Pearls are Back and Better Than Ever
You can officially add pearls to the long list of ‘80s and ‘90s trends making a comeback in 2022.
You can officially add pearls to the long list of ‘80s and ‘90s trends making a comeback in 2022.
Where does architecture, design, gastronomy, and wellness coalesce? Discover with L’OFFICIEL the aesthetic and healing powers of the 7132 Hotel hospitality experience, imbued with world-class design and architecture, reinvigorating spa treatments, and outstanding cuisine