Pharrell Launches His First Perfume With Louis Vuitton, LVERS
Pharrell Williams, the creative director of Louis Vuitton Homme, has expanded his repertoire into the fragrance space with a new scent inspired by light.
Pharrell Williams, the creative director of Louis Vuitton Homme, has expanded his repertoire into the fragrance space with a new scent inspired by light.
The most successful sneaker of the '70s turns 45 today and between appearances on celebrities, features in movie sets, and references in songs, the iconic shoe has one of the most enduring legacies in footwear history.