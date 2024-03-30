Fashion Photographer Patrick Demarchelier's Best Photos of All Time
Explore all the greatest photos taken by the revolutionary fashion photographer, the late Patrick Demachelier.
Explore all the greatest photos taken by the revolutionary fashion photographer, the late Patrick Demachelier.
From the refined studio portraits of the 1950s to the high-concept glamour shots of the ‘90s, frequent L’OFFICIEL contributing photographers Roland Bianchini, Patrick Bertrand, Hiromasa Sasaki, and Francesco Scavullo ushered in a new art form.