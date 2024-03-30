Fashion

Fashion Photographer Patrick Demarchelier's Best Photos of All Time

Explore all the greatest photos taken by the revolutionary fashion photographer, the late Patrick Demachelier.

Published 04.01.2022 by Giorgia Cantarini and Caroline Cubbin
Last updated on 03.30.2024
patrick demarchelier best photos
Patrick Demarchelier in 1989. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

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