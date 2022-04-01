Related Articles

Fashion

Prada Reissues Bag Favored by Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy

Elegant, timeless and practical, the Prada Re-Edition 1995 bag will soon become your new essential.

02.14.2022 by Pauline Borgogno
Fashion

Miuccia Prada's Most Iconic Runway Looks

A tour of the most memorable runway fashion moments under the creative direction of Miuccia Prada.

05.10.2021 by Lorena Meouchi
Fashion Week

Kyle MacLachlan & Jeff Goldblum Walk Prada Men's Fall/Winter 2022

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons kicked off the first of the physical shows since their creative partnership began. The Prada Men's Fall/Winter 2022 collection was unveiled to the public within the Prada Foundation in a roar of applause, with two exceptional guests capturing the attention of those present: the actors Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum, who respectively opened and closed the show and were joined by  the young Asa Butterfield and Ashton Sanders.

01.16.2022 by Giorgia Cantarini

Fashion

Lizzo's Shapewear Brand to Defy Beauty Standards

After teasing her followers on TikTok for days, Lizzo finally announced the launch of her new shapewear brand, Yitty.

04.01.2022 by Emma Ienzer
Fashion

Get Into the Summer Spirit at Prada Tropico's Immersive Pop-Up

Prada transforms its SoHo store into a new experience filled with color and a special capsule.

04.01.2022 by Ona Carranza
Netflix's "The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes"

Film & TV

10 New Movies and TV Shows to Stream in April 2022

Unsure of what to watch this April? Between the anthology series Roar and Hulu's The Kardashians, these 10 new film and TV releases will keep you entertained throughout the month.

04.01.2022 by Gabriella Onessimo
Film & TV

Jared Leto's Most Iconic Film and TV Roles

From Jordan Catalano to the Joker, L'OFFICIEL charts Leto's biggest career moments with these notable film and TV performances.

04.01.2022 by Alyssa Kelly
Film & TV

Bella Hadid Set to Make Acting Debut in Hulu's 'Ramy'

The model joins the Emmy-nominated show for it's third season.

04.01.2022 by Stevie Rowley
Film & TV

Sydney Sweeney Talks Family Reaction to Her Nude Scenes in 'Euphoria'

The actress shares her grandparents' unexpected reaction to nude scenes in Euphoria.

04.01.2022 by Victória Theonila
Film & TV

Everything We Know About HBO Max’s New Show ‘The Idol’

The Weeknd's new show has us cancelling all of our plans. 

04.01.2022 by Isabelle Sinclair
Fashion

Lily-Rose Depp, Whitney Peak, and Margaret Qualley Front Chanel 22 Bag Campaign

After debuting on Chanel's Spring/Summer 2022 runway, the Chanel 22 bag is an instant classic.
03.31.2022 by Noel Khoo