Rihanna Is The New Face of Dior's J'Adore Fragrance
Continuing her longstanding relationship with the luxury label, the superstar and beauty industry mogul has been announced as the new face of Dior's beloved perfume.
In collaboration with Clare Hunter, art historian and author of an expansive biography of Mary Stuart, Maria Grazia Chiuri takes us to Scotland for Dior Cruise 2025, illuminating the links between Monsieur Dior, the highlands, and the charm of Tudor style.
The 20-year-old actor plays Jacaerys Velaryon in HBO's House of the Dragon series, but his career is just beginning. Looking forward to a world of different characters and projects, he says, "I wouldn't want to feel stuck or tied to a single role."