Fashion

Rihanna Is The New Face of Dior's J'Adore Fragrance

Continuing her longstanding relationship with the luxury label, the superstar and beauty industry mogul has been announced as the new face of Dior's beloved perfume.

06.18.2024 by Eliana Brown
Rihanna poses against a purple backdrop for Fenty Beauty. Courtesy of Fenty Beauty.
Rihanna for Fenty Beauty. Courtesy of Fenty Beauty.
 

Tags

rihannadiorfentybeauty

