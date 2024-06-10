Beauty

Rihanna Is In Her Natural Hair Era

After a much-loved blonde Rihanna era, and a recent short haircut moment, paparazzi shots graced our screens yesterday of Rihanna rocking her natural hair. See the beauty mogul's most iconic hairstyles here. 

06.10.2024 by Caroline Cubbin
blonde rihanna hair : rihanna hair short
Rihanna in New York City in May 2024. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
 

Tags

beautyrihannahairstylehair

Related Articles

Rihanna and Rocky on the red carpet for the Fashion Awards

Pop culture

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Timeline

Power couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky has been in the making for years.
09.19.2023 by Alexa Dark
Rihanna in a white t-shirt and white puffer skirt.

Fashion

17 of Rihanna’s Best On-Stage Fashion Looks

In honor of Rihanna performing for the 2023 Super Bowl, we're taking a look back at some of her best performance looks.

02.10.2023 by Janelle Sessoms
person human face finger

Beauty

Rihanna's Hair Has Done It All

For fashion and beauty mogul Rihanna, the hair is another part of making a style statement.
02.20.2021 by Mina Dragani

Recommended posts for you

blonde rihanna hair : rihanna hair short

Beauty

Rihanna Is In Her Natural Hair Era

After a much-loved blonde Rihanna era, and a recent short haircut moment, paparazzi shots graced our screens yesterday of Rihanna rocking her natural hair. See the beauty mogul's most iconic hairstyles here. 

06.10.2024 by Caroline Cubbin

Film & TV

Olivia and Isabella Cohen Are Defining Gen Z Comedy

Identical twins Olivia and Isabella Cohen spoke to L'OFFICIEL about their unique bond as comedy partners, their evolving personal style, and their new short film. 

06.07.2024 by Carrie Wittmer
Chanel Resort 2025. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Fashion

Explore All the Best Looks From the Cruise 2025 Runways

Although we're still fantasizing about some of the Fall/Winter 2024 looks seen on the runways this past February, it's already time to start thinking about Cruise fashion.

05.03.2024 by L'OFFICIEL USA
Deepika Padukone in a silver dress, poses backstage during 2024 BAFTAs/ deepika padukone and ranveer singh

Pop culture

Deepika Padukone's Complete Dating History

A glance at all of the notable men that Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has dated before marrying Ranveer Singh.

06.10.2024 by Eliana Brown
Victoria Pedretti for L'OFFICIEL Summer 2024

Film & TV

Victoria Pedretti Takes the Stage

Actor Victoria Pedretti spoke to L'OFFICIEL about going from scream queen in Netflix shows like You and The Haunting of Hill House to stage queen in An Enemy of the People, her Broadway debut opposite Jeremy Strong and Michael Imperioli. 

06.10.2024 by Carrie Wittmer
Dua Lipa Arrives at Jacquemus "La Casa". Photo courtesy of gettyimages.

Fashion

Every Celebrity at the Jacquemus 15th Anniversary 'La Casa' Show in Capri

Jacquemus debuted his Fall/Winter 2024 on the island of Capri, and his flock of fashion and celebrity friends followed.

06.10.2024 by Henry Dansicker
jacquemus

Fashion

Who Is Jacquemus, French Fashion Prodigy?

The designer is best known for his pastel-colored garments that create trends and drive social media crazy. The Mediterranean, family, love, and irony are the ingredients that drive Jacquemus' aesthetic, and this year in Capri, the brand is fêting 15 years of innovative design. 

06.10.2024 by Alessandro Viapiana
jennie kim jacquemus

Fashion

Blackpink's Jennie Kim Makes Her Runway Debut at Jacquemus 15th Anniversary Show

The iconic French label fêted a major milestone on a picturesque Capri rooftop.

06.10.2024 by Caroline Cubbin