Fashion

Spend Some Time Away in Romantic Styles from Blumarine, Versace, and Loewe

A dreamy escape full of gorgeous pastels and soft flounces is a much-needed reset for the senses.

Published 08.02.2021 by L'OFFICIEL USA
Last updated on 08.02.2021
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Dress and tops PHILOSOPHY DI LORENZO SERAFINI

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