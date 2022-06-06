Saint Laurent Launches SELF 07 Art Series Around the World
Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello selected six photographers to display their take on Saint Laurent in New York, Shanghai, London, Paris, Seoul, and Tokyo.
Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello selected six photographers to display their take on Saint Laurent in New York, Shanghai, London, Paris, Seoul, and Tokyo.
A new collective exhibition, Yves Saint Laurent Aux Musées, celebrates 60 years of YSL's design history at the Centre Pompidou, Musée du Louvre, Musée d’Art Moderne de Paris, Musée d’Orsay, Musée National Picasso-Paris, and Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris.