Fashion

Saint Laurent Launches SELF 07 Art Series Around the World

Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello selected six photographers to display their take on Saint Laurent in New York, Shanghai, London, Paris, Seoul, and Tokyo.

Published 06.06.2022 by Dana Perelberg
Last updated on 06.09.2022
Daesung Lee Saint Laurent photo of people in flowers
Photography by Daesung Lee.

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