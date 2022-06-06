Fashion

Saint Laurent Launches SELF 07 Art Series Around the World

Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello selected six photographers to display their take on Saint Laurent in New York, Shanghai, London, Paris, Seoul, and Tokyo.

06.06.2022 by Dana Perelberg
Daesung Lee Saint Laurent photo of people in flowers
Photography by Daesung Lee.

Tags

fashionsaintlaurentyslart

Related Articles

painting art floor flooring

L'Officiel Art

Yves Saint Laurent’s Artistic Journey of Style is Chronicled in Six Paris Museums

A new collective exhibition, Yves Saint Laurent Aux Musées, celebrates 60 years of YSL's design history at the Centre Pompidou, Musée du Louvre, Musée d’Art Moderne de Paris, Musée d’Orsay, Musée National Picasso-Paris, and Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris.

01.28.2022 by Jennifer Sauer

Fashion

Saint Laurent Celebrates 60th Anniversary with Paris-Wide Museum Exhibtion

On its 60th anniversary, Saint Laurent is displaying some of the eponymous designer's most iconic creations across six different Paris museums.

01.12.2022 by Zeynep Yörük

Fashion

5 Must-Haves from the Final Saint Laurent x Colette Collaboration

For its swan song, Colette partners up with Saint Laurent on Vespas, fetish toys, and more.
11.27.2017 by Calvin Chong

Recommended posts for you

Daesung Lee Saint Laurent photo of people in flowers

Fashion

Saint Laurent Launches SELF 07 Art Series Around the World

Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello selected six photographers to display their take on Saint Laurent in New York, Shanghai, London, Paris, Seoul, and Tokyo.

06.06.2022 by Dana Perelberg
fork cutlery glass

Travel & Living

Gohar World's Exclusive Tableware Collection for Gucci Vault Is the Epitome of Chic

Following the recent launch of their eponymous tableware brand Gohar World, sisters Laila and Nadia Gohar have now released a nine-piece capsule collection for the online concept store Gucci Vault.
06.06.2022 by Alice Cavallo
clothing apparel person human

Film & TV

From Belting on Broadway to Starring in 'Emily in Paris,' Ashley Park's Voice Shines

L'OFFICIEL's December 2021 digital cover star speaks about reprising her role of Mindy on the hit Netflix show, standing up for the AAPI community, and the pinch-me moments of her career thus far.

12.07.2021 by Nick Haramis
person human figurine

Fashion

Retrofuturism Revived: From '60s Space-Age to '90s Hacker Chic to Now

Retrofuturism is an ever-changing constant: The fashion industry will forever look forward, and back, to understand its role in the current cultural moment. 

06.06.2022 by Piper McDonald & Tori Nergaard
NYC’s Studio 54, a favorite amongst the LGBTQ+ community.

Politics & Culture

The History of Gay Nightlife in New York City

Home to dozens of iconic clubs and venues, NYC has been pivotal in shaping community preferences and mainstream perception of the LGBTQ+ community.

06.11.2021 by Matthew Velasco
person human fashion sunglasses accessories accessory premiere

Fashion

Young Angelina Jolie's Best '90s and Y2K Fashion Moments

On actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie's 47th birthday, L’OFFICIEL looks back to the beginning of Jolie's budding career and her on-point style in the late '90s and early noughties. 

06.04.2022 by Nicolette Salmi
person human face

Fashion

The 8 Most Dramatic '90s Runway Moments

Relive the scandalous moments, feuds, and shade that defined the glamorous decade. 

06.17.2021 by Matthew Velasco
person human clothing apparel

Fashion

Iris Van Herpen and the Founders of DressX on Fashion's New Digital Landscape

Renowned designer Iris van Herpen and DressX founders Daria Shapovalova and Natalia Modenova, in conversation about the boundless creative possibilities within the virtual space.

06.06.2022 by Roxanne Robinson